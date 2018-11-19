Secretion Soirée: “Polyamorous Event Planner” Goes For Orgy Record With 1,000 Participants

Denver Woman Wants To Plan World’s Largest Orgy

People love to be recognized as the “greatest”, but this is a superlative that sounds a lil’ too sticky for our taste.

According to The Scottish Sun, a Denver woman, 29-year-old Pearl Derrier is looking to enter the record books as the organizer of the world’s largest orgy with over 1,000 p***y-pounding participants. Derrier has both a boyfriend and a “homemaker” girlfriend, so it’s safe to say her attitude toward sex is a bit more…liberal than most people. In fact, Pearl says she stopped counting her sexual partners when she hit 100 at age 21. She says she hopes that her orgy will create a “sex positive revolution”.

In case you’re wondering, condoms will be provided. Pearl credits her time as a burlesque dancer for her openness to alternative sexual lifestyles:

“The moment I walked in, I saw someone involved in an intimate act and was caught off guard a bit, but I soon realised it was just like any other party, with people chatting and dancing, too. “People could have sex and be intimate, or just watch if they wanted to.”

You down to be part of Pearl’s history?