Jesus Take The Steering Wheel: NYC Homeless Woman Steals & Crashes Car With 2-Year-Old In The Back Seat

Her Attempted Getaway Was Beyond Messy

One homeless woman was completely reckless when she tried to get away with a car in Brooklyn. According to New York Daily News, she tried to steal the car, even with a 2-year-old girl in the back seat.

Cops say the toddler’s mom left her kid strapped in a car seat in the back of a blue Honda Accord at about 12:45 p.m. on Sutter Ave in East New York.

When the mom ran into a store to pick up something to eat, she left the door unlocked and the engine still running. This is when Adrea Aronald, 52, allegedly jumped into the car’s driver seat and stepped on the gas to go on a joy ride.

Interestingly enough, Ms. Adrea didn’t get too far. She drove the car about two blocks, to Sutter Ave. and Crescent St, where she ran into a bicyclist, according to police.

Aronald then turned onto Belmont Ave. and crashed into three parked cars.

Smh.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and luckily, the little girl in the back wasn’t hurt.

Aronald was caught on the scene and charged with kidnapping, grand larceny and reckless endangerment.