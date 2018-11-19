Gabrielle Union Schools Us On The Proper Pronunciation Of Her Daughter’s Name

Gabrielle Union On How To Pronounce Her Daughter’s Name

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade haven’t revealed their baby girl’s precious little face yet, but not too long ago we got a name: Kaavia James Union Wade. Now, the Breaking In actress is breaking down how to pronounce “Kaavia” properly and more.

“Just greazzzy and happy. That is all,” she wrote on Instagram this past Sunday, while sharing a new photo of herself and baby girl. “@kaaviajames pronounced Kah-Vee-Uh James. She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters.”

Also, if you for some strange reason thought D-Wade named his newborn after Lebron James, think again.

“We wanted to include my family in her name so the ‘James’ is from my uncle James Francis Glass who is also my godfather.”

Gabby was sure to get her own last name in there too.

“Union is her middle name. I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there.”

A couple days ago, Baby Kaavia’s parents shared the cutest photo of her little toes. “Just brushing up on my counting. One toe, Two toe, Three toe, Four toe. She couldn’t give me the hand so she gave me the foot,” adorable dad D-Wade wrote.

Fingers crossed…hopefully we get to see her face soon.