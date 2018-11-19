Preciousness: Kylie Jenner Solicits Stormi To Sell Her Cosmetics, Instead She Mumbles “Da Da” [Video]

Kylie Tries To Teach Stormi Some New Words

Awww, Stormi is starting to speak and Kylie Jenner, being the savvy businesswoman she is, tried to teach her some new and important words; “Kylie Cosmetics”. Unfortunately, Stormi isn’t digesting all the syllables and consonants in “Kylie Cosmetics”, but she does speak!

Press play and here Stormi say “Da Da”. It’s CUTE!

Stormi did the job, even if she didn’t do the work. Kylie’s video of her teaching her baby “new words” gathered over 21 million views. Soon after, Kylie posted up this notice that a special winter version of her cosmetics would be dropping today. The packaging features and wintry design and comes with items like “Snow Angel Kylighter, Winter Kissed Blush and You’re Perfect perfecting powder”.

Are you loving the presentation???

Back to Stormi, here’s another perfect shot of her with mommy Kylie.

Cute!