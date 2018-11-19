Matrimony-dom: Ex-Dallas Cowboys Baller Jeff Rohrer Marries His Boyfriend, First Known NFLer In Same-Sex Marriage
3 of 3 | JEFF ROHRER & JOSHUA ROSS⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The first known NFL player to be married in same-sex marriage. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I have the pleasure to photograph the couple's wedding in West Hollywood, Ca on Nov 18th, 2018. #LoveWins
Ex-Cowboys Player John Rohrer Marries Boyfriend
A former NFL player has said “I do” to his longtime boyfriend yesterday on a day when he used to walk into the locker room and keep his sexuality to himself.
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer (1982-1987) wed his partner Joshua Ross yesterday in a ceremony at the Wattles Mansion in Los Angeles. In attendance was 12-year NFL punter Jon Ryan who said this about the significance of what he witnessed:
“I can’t wait for the day when somebody drafts an openly gay man and nobody says anything,” Ryan told USA TODAY Sports. “But I think we’re decades away.”
2 of 3 | JEFF ROHRER & JOSHUA ROSS⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The first known NFL player to be married in same-sex marriage. Seen here at tuxedo fitting in matching @ferragamo suits ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I have the pleasure to photograph the couple's wedding in West Hollywood, Ca on Nov 18th, 2018. #LoveWins
Also in attendance was Roher’s extremely understanding ex-wife:
Among the first people to congratulate Rohrer after the service Sunday was his ex-wife, Heather. For the past year, she has lived with Rohrer, their two teenager children and Rohrer’s new husband in a house in Manhattan Beach.
“It was a long road to get here,” Heather Rohrer said. “I am happy we’re here. Jeffrey is a good man.”
1 of 3 | JEFF ROHRER & JOSHUA ROSS⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The first known NFL player to be married in same-sex marriage. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I have the pleasure to photograph the couple's wedding in West Hollywood, Ca on Nov 18th, 2018. #LoveWins
Congrats to John and Josh, but discuss this ex-wife part amongst yourselves.
