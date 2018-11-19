Matrimony-dom: Ex-Dallas Cowboys Baller Jeff Rohrer Marries His Boyfriend, First Known NFLer In Same-Sex Marriage

Ex-Cowboys Player John Rohrer Marries Boyfriend

A former NFL player has said “I do” to his longtime boyfriend yesterday on a day when he used to walk into the locker room and keep his sexuality to himself.

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer (1982-1987) wed his partner Joshua Ross yesterday in a ceremony at the Wattles Mansion in Los Angeles. In attendance was 12-year NFL punter Jon Ryan who said this about the significance of what he witnessed:

“I can’t wait for the day when somebody drafts an openly gay man and nobody says anything,” Ryan told USA TODAY Sports. “But I think we’re decades away.”

Also in attendance was Roher’s extremely understanding ex-wife:

Among the first people to congratulate Rohrer after the service Sunday was his ex-wife, Heather. For the past year, she has lived with Rohrer, their two teenager children and Rohrer’s new husband in a house in Manhattan Beach. “It was a long road to get here,” Heather Rohrer said. “I am happy we’re here. Jeffrey is a good man.”

Congrats to John and Josh, but discuss this ex-wife part amongst yourselves.