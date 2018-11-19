Who Wears The Pants? Gender Roles Are Tight When Chad & Michelle Talk House Chores & Leadership [Video]

Apparently, Chad Loves Michelle Cleaning The House

With the OWN reality show Chad Loves Michelle, more is starting to come out about Michelle Williams‘ vanilla drip pastor bae Chad Johnson and his views on the world. He already wasn’t getting off to a great start earlier this month when Twitter dragged him for a conversation about race he had with his fiancee.

Now, it seems Chad has very specific views about gender roles that came out in the latest episode of the show. Even Michelle’s views on gender seem to lean more the traditional route, i.e. she wants Chad to lead the household. Check out this and more gender views from Chad and Michelle in the clip above. Then let us know, if you’re here for it or if it’s a no go.