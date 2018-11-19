‘There Are No Words’ Cassie Breaks Her Silence On The Untimely Passing Of Kim Porter

Cassie Speaks On Kim Porter’s Death

Although she’s no longer with Diddy, Cassie is breaking her silence on his ex.

Cassie penned a sweet message to Kim Porter today, November 19, one day after her homegoing. The singer noted that Kim was an “amazing mother” and sent sincere condolences to Puff who she called “the best father.” She also shouted out the rest of the baby’s mothers in Diddy’s life; Sarah Chapman and Misa Hylton and the children Kim’s leaving behind.

“There are no words…. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel 💔 Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too @callmepumpkin, @misahylton & Grandpa Jake!! You all always have my love and support!! Love you @ladykp ✨💗💗💗”

Kim was laid to rest Sunday during a private homegoing celebration hosted by Diddy. Candles and portraits of Porter lined the entrance where the service took place. The Game’s baby’s mother Tiffney Cambridge shared a photo from the ceremony and said she finally felt like she had closure.

This is all still so heartbreaking, R.I.P. Kim Porter.

