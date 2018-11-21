Seen On The Scene: Mahershala Ali Hosts Special Screening For Green Book In LA

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

GREEN BOOK Special Screening with Mahershala Ali

 

Green Book Selects

Source: Presley Ann Photo / Presley Ann Photo

 

On Saturday, November 17th guests enjoyed a special screening for the upcoming film, GREEN BOOK, with Mahershala Ali at Clive Davis Theater Grammy Museum LA Live. In addition, NABJLA President, Tre’vell Anderson, conducted a Q&A with Mahershala Ali and the film music composer Kris Bowers, followed by a reception with sounds by DJ D-Nice.

Guests included Amanda Seales (Insecure), Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures), Lex Scott Davis (Superfly, The First Purge), AJ Johnson (Life Coach/Celebrity Trainer) and many more!

The film follows a working-class Italian-American bouncer who becomes the drivers of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. Be sure to check it out in theaters on November 21st! For more looks from the LA screening, hit the flip!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Black Stories, Celeb Association, Entertainment

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.