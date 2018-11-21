Seen On The Scene: Mahershala Ali Hosts Special Screening For Green Book In LA

GREEN BOOK Special Screening with Mahershala Ali

On Saturday, November 17th guests enjoyed a special screening for the upcoming film, GREEN BOOK, with Mahershala Ali at Clive Davis Theater Grammy Museum LA Live. In addition, NABJLA President, Tre’vell Anderson, conducted a Q&A with Mahershala Ali and the film music composer Kris Bowers, followed by a reception with sounds by DJ D-Nice.

Guests included Amanda Seales (Insecure), Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures), Lex Scott Davis (Superfly, The First Purge), AJ Johnson (Life Coach/Celebrity Trainer) and many more!

The film follows a working-class Italian-American bouncer who becomes the drivers of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South. Be sure to check it out in theaters on November 21st! For more looks from the LA screening, hit the flip!