Happy GTFOHWTBS-giving! Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey Is A Thing The Internet Wants You To Try

Flaming Hot Cheetos Turkey

Thanksgiving is a mere 3 days away and we have been salivating over the thought of the traditional fare that goes along with the holiday, emphasis on traditional. Look, every family chef has their thing, that secret lil’ thing that they put into their food (no, not diabetes) that makes it magically delicious. But there is a fine red-dye-40-colored line between reach-for-seconds and f***ing ridiculous.

According to ABC7, a culinary enterprise called Reynolds Kitchen wants you to have a corner store Thanksgiving as they are suggesting their readers serve a hot Cheeto-crusted turkey to their beloveds.

How about a Hot Cheetos turkey this Thanksgiving? https://t.co/6vyQDVJrvB pic.twitter.com/Wj4iX7k2Y9 — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) November 19, 2018

All you have to do is crush “hot puffed cheese sticks,” spread them all over the turkey with butter or oil, wrap the whole thing in a Reynolds oven bag, and bake it in the oven as directed.

What say you? Hate it or love it?