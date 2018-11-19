That S#!T Cray: New Orleans Man Arrested For “Bomb Threat” When He Said “Blow The Bathroom Up”

Man Charged Arson Threats For Euphemism About “Blowing Up Bathroom”

Add this to the list of things that Black people can’t do in peace without someone calling the cops on them.

According to TMZ, 30-year-old New Orleans resident Arthur Posey was in dire need of a place to put his #2 while walking on Canal Street when he dipped into Willie’s Chicken Shack and allegedly said the following based on an employee’s statement:

“Y’all about to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up.”

Upon being told he could not use the bathroom, the employees at the restaurant called police reporting that Arthur had made a threat toward them. Now, we don’t know for a fact that these were white people, but who the hell has melanin in their skin and doesn’t know what “blow the bathroom up” means? We’ll wait…

Right.

When the cops caught up to Arthur he explained to them the euphemism meant and they didn’t buy it. Arthur was arrested and charged with 2 counts of communicating false information of planned arson.

Now he has to hire a lawyer and convince a judge that he’s not a mad bomber, he just had to take a s#!t.

SMFH.