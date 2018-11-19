Cyn Santana Says Joe Budden Has “Senior Citizen” Peen, Juelz Is On Drugs & Alexis Skyy Meets With Fetty Wap In “Love And Hip Hop” Super Trailer [Video]

“Love And Hip Hop New York” Super Trailer

Love and Hip Hop is back with a drama-filled season and this cast of new & older faces does NOT disappoint. There’s relationship issues, baby mama drama, arrests and all sorts of unfortunate things being addressed. A few of the biggest shockers from this season’s super trailer is that Rich Dollaz baby mama may have shot her boyfriend. They also reveal that Alexis Skyy is back co-parenting with Fetty after he seemingly denied their daughter on social media. And why isn’t Joe Budden piping down his baby mama Cyn Santana anymore?

Messy! Hit play.

The drama returns to the NYC when Season 9 kicks off on November 26 at 8/7c. Will YOU be watching?