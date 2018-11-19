Peach Party: Shamari DeVoe Celebrates Her RHOA Debut In ATL [Photos]

Shamari DeVoe Hosts RHOA Premiere Party

The newest peach holder in ATL held a party Sunday to mark her RHOA debut. Shamari DeVoe brought the heat to episode 3 and to Atlanta’s Suite Lounge for an exclusive soiree.

Guests included Shamari’s Blaque groupmate Brandi Williams….

designer Reco Chapple…

and of course, Shamari’s New Edition hubby Ronnie DeVoe.

What’d you think about Shamari’s RHOA debut???

See more from her party on the flip.

