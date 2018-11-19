Peach Party: Shamari DeVoe Celebrates Her RHOA Debut In ATL [Photos]
- By Bossip Staff
Shamari DeVoe Hosts RHOA Premiere Party
The newest peach holder in ATL held a party Sunday to mark her RHOA debut. Shamari DeVoe brought the heat to episode 3 and to Atlanta’s Suite Lounge for an exclusive soiree.
Guests included Shamari’s Blaque groupmate Brandi Williams….
designer Reco Chapple…
and of course, Shamari’s New Edition hubby Ronnie DeVoe.
What’d you think about Shamari’s RHOA debut???
See more from her party on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
Last night was amazing! Thanks to my husband @bigrondevoe, my Blaque sister @thebrandid, family, friends, and fans who came out to support me at my viewing party! Thank you to @elfscakery for the cake, @sukarispirits for the gift bags and @suiteloungeatl for hosting us! I’m looking forward to this wild ride on season 11 of #RHOA 🍑
