MOTOWN MAGIC: Smokey Robinson Sings ‘I’ll Be Doggone’ In New Netflix Series [Video]

For the kids…

Smokey Robinson Sings In “MOTOWN MAGIC” Animated Series

A Motown legend is sharing his vocals with a new animated series. Smokey Robinson is the latest artist to sing through the storyline of Netflix’s new series MOTOWN MAGIC. Just like the name implies its based on the music of Motown.

In addition to recording songs for the series, Smokey also serves as the executive music producer for the show that features classic Motown hits in each episode. Other artists lending their soulful sounds to the series include Ne-Yo, Becky G, BJ the Chicago Kid, Calum Scott, Skylar Grey, and Trombone Shorty.

The series follows Ben, a wide-eyed eight-year-old with a big heart and an amazing imagination, who uses his magic paintbrush to bring the street-art decorating his city, Motown, to life.

Motown Music has dozens of worldwide hits, including “ABC,” “My Girl,” “Please Mr. Postman,” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Superstition,” “Master Blaster,” “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” and “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” which are all featured in MOTOWN MAGIC.

Watch Smokey above and the trailer below.