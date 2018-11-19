Watch The Final Trailer Of DC Comics’ Water-Logged Hero ‘Aquaman’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Aquaman’s Final Dramatic Trailer
While some of you may be devout Marvel heads and don’t wanna hear s#!t about DC characters, the fact of the matter is that despite some lackluster efforts, it looks like the folks at Warner Bros. got one right.
The new Aquaman trailer looks amazing.
Don’t take our word for it though, press play below and tell us what you see.
Hate it or love it?
