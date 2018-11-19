“The Talk” And BOSSIP’s Janeé Bolden Discuss Khloé Kardashian Allowing Tristan In The Delivery Room [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian Explains Her Reasoning For Allowing Tristan In Delivery Room
In case you missed it, Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” showed Khloé giving birth to baby True amid Tristan’s cheating scandal. Khloé explained her decision to keep Tristan in the delivery room as being “being mature enough not to make a permanent decision off temporary emotions.”
Hit the flip to watch Bossip’s Managing Editor Janeé Bolden chat with the ladies of “The Talk” about the episode.
Sounds like not everyone on the panel would have kept it as calm as Khloé did. Do you think she made the right decision?
