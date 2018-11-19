“The Talk” And BOSSIP’s Janeé Bolden Discuss Khloé Kardashian Allowing Tristan In The Delivery Room [VIDEO]

Khloe Kardashian Explains Her Reasoning For Allowing Tristan In Delivery Room

In case you missed it, Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” showed Khloé giving birth to baby True amid Tristan’s cheating scandal. Khloé explained her decision to keep Tristan in the delivery room as being “being mature enough not to make a permanent decision off temporary emotions.”

