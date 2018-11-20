Tekashi 6ix9ine Potentially Facing Life In Prison For Firearm Charge

Tekashi 6ix9ine Possibly Facing Life In Prison

As you already know by now, Tekashi 69 was taken in by the ATF on charges of racketeering and firearm possession.

We now know a little more about the charges — and potential time — that he’s facing. Both are pretty serious, to say the absolute least.

According to TMZ, Tekashi is facing 6 counts, including one for firing a gun while committing a crime, which carries a possible life sentence with a mandatory minimum of 25 years served.

As for the gun charge in question, the court claims that Tekashi personally committed armed robbery alongside his manager Shottie and two other Blood Gang members on April 3, robbing rival gang members at gunpoint.

In addition, according to a 17-page indictment, Tekashi and his associates have been moving heavy drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, MDMA and marijuana throughout the city and committing violent gun crimes to protect the business, retaliate against rival gangmembers, and project a strong image of the Nine Trey Bloods on the streets of Brooklyn.

Though Tekashi is only answering to 6 counts under his current indictment, the documents detail crimes dating as far back as 2013. The court claims that among other incidents, he ordered a hit on a rival, which resulted in one person being shot in the foot.

SMH. Do you think Tekashi will manage to wiggle his way out of this one, or will he be dying his hair with kool-aid packets in the state pen?

Johnnny Nunez/Getty