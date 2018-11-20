Khloe Claims Tristan Did NOT Leave His Knocked-Up Ex Mid-Pregnancy To Go Keep Up With The Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian Denies Busting Up Tristan’s Last Relationship

Khloe has no doubt peeped the MILLIONS of online comments about Tristan’s third-trimester tryst saying something to the tune of “well what did you expect when he left his last pregnant girlfriend to be with you?” But apparently, she had time on Monday after the episode dealing with her cheating scandal with Tristan aired.

According to People, after a fan commented on a now-deleted clip from the show that Khloe was only putting up with Triflin’ Tristan’s hoe-y shenanigans because she’s “afraid to be alone,” Khloe let it be known that she ain’t never scared of the single life. And as far as her stepping in during the second trimester of Tristan’s last relationship…she says we don’t have the real story anyway.

“PS he never left ANYONE for me. I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

Welp, this “truth” never got exposed on the show the way the rest of Tristan’s dalliances did…so it seems fans are only going on timeline speculation. Add that to the fact that it is STRONGLY rumored that Khloe met Tristan at Kevin Hart’s wedding while the ballplayer was on a date with his then-pregnant GF Jordan (who is Eniko’s cousin, btw).

What do you think? Is Khloe just rewriting history for her own convenience again, or is this the truth of the matter?

