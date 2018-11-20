Four Dead, Several Others Injured As Gunman Opens Fire On Chicago Hospital, Killing His Ex-Fiancé Dr. Tasha O’Neal

An active shooter went on a rampage inside a Chicago hospital on Monday evening, ultimately killing four and injuring an undetermined amount of others.

According to ABC 7, three people were murdered in the shooting, including the ER doctor that had previously been engaged to the shooter, a Chicago police officer, and a pharmaceutical worker at Mercy Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. The shooter was also killed by police gunfire.

The gunman has been identified as 32-year-old Juan Lopez. His shooting spree began in the hospital’s parking lot, as he confronted Dr. Tamara O’Neal, the woman he had been engaged to that broke things off with him last September. There is no word on why the shooter entered the hospital and opened fire after killing his ex outside, but we will continue to monitor this story for further information.

Also among those killed was officer Samuel Jiminez and 25-year-old pharmaceutical resident Dayna Less, who was also engaged and planning to travel back to her home of Indiana tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday.

SMH. More on this as it develops.

Scott Olson/Getty Images/ABC 7