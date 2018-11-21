Loni Love Reveals Her Virile Vanilla King—But Why’d He Ghost Her For Two Weeks?!

Coupled up…

Loni Love Dating Actor James Welsh

Loni Love’s revealing details about her swirly boo thang after months of keeping him under wraps. Back in May, the comedienne fielded questions from her “The Real” co-hosts about a mystery man she posted pics of her holding hands with.

And while Loni didn’t reveal his face, fans were convinced that because he was rocking a Harley Davidson shirt and had (very) light skin, he was a vanilla king.

Well, it looks like fans were right because Loni’s confirmed that she’s coupled up with actor James Welsh. Loni posted her boo thang on her IG and the ladies of The Real” made sure fans saw him.

“I really like James,” said Adrienne. “James is the white man that’s on Loni’s Instagram!” said Jeannie Mai. “Scroll down!”

Adrienne then put them fully on blast and noted that James initially ghosted Loni for two whole weeks—before he came to his senses.

“The thing is, we love James. We think James is the sweetest guy,” said Adrienne. “I’m having a hard time believing James ghosted you for two weeks in the beginning. This actually makes me reconsider things because he’s such a good guy.” “I can’t answer that. I can let him answer,” said Loni. “Maybe in 2019, I’ll have him to come.”

New man, who dis?

Loni also talked about James AGAIN on “The Real” and Dr. Drew revealed that he met him, hit the flip.