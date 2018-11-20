Too Deep: Dvsn’s Candlelit Tiny Desk Concert Will Make You Want To Have OVO Orgasms [Video]

Dvsn’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Dvsn got in “Too Deep” with NPR this week and the results were glorious. The Canadian R&B duo comprised of singer Daniel Daley (R) and singer/producer Nineteen85 (L) who are signed to Drake’s OVO Sound are the latest artists to have a Tiny Desk concert.

During the concert, Daley sang solo with three backup singers amid candlelight and mood lighting while belting out “Too Deep”, “Bodylight” and “Mood.”

NPR’s Tiny Desk series invites artists to have intimate shows at the desk of “All Things Considered” host Bob Boilen.

Watch Dvsn’s Tiny Desk concert below.

Ovo orgasms anyone???