Dream Bome True: Cardi B Buys Her Mother A Big, Beautiful Brib After Months Of Saving Shmoney

Cardi B Shows Off The House She Bought Her Mother

Cardi B is still riding the wave of a lifetime. Yesterday is was revealed that Big Momma Bardi’s Fashion Nova line clocked over $10 million in just three hours after online release according to Revelist.

From what we can tell, that money didn’t go to Bentley trucks, diamonds and Gucci pampers for baby Kulture, nah, Cardi made a dream come true for both her and her family.

The stripper-turnt-rapper took to Instagram to give us a tour of the home she bought for her mother with the zeal of a HGTV host.

Cardi might really get a “house show” at this rate lol.