Dream Bome True: Cardi B Buys Her Mother A Big, Beautiful Brib After Months Of Saving Shmoney
Cardi B Shows Off The House She Bought Her Mother
Cardi B is still riding the wave of a lifetime. Yesterday is was revealed that Big Momma Bardi’s Fashion Nova line clocked over $10 million in just three hours after online release according to Revelist.
From what we can tell, that money didn’t go to Bentley trucks, diamonds and Gucci pampers for baby Kulture, nah, Cardi made a dream come true for both her and her family.
The stripper-turnt-rapper took to Instagram to give us a tour of the home she bought for her mother with the zeal of a HGTV host.
View this post on Instagram
Stay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range .I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!…..don’t ask me for shit motherfuckers i got big girls bills 😩😩!
Cardi might really get a “house show” at this rate lol.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.