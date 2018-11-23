These Scintillating Slayettes Of Grambling’s Orchesis Dance Company Are Sizzling Instagram
- By Bossip Staff
If you didn’t know, Grambling State University has a world-famous marching band AND ELITE dance squad (Orchesis Dance company) of scintillating slayettes who recently shattered Instagram with a spectacular photoshoot that launched them into social media stardom.
Hit the flip to meet the scintillating slayettes of Grambling’s Orchesis Dance Company.
ITS WASNT JUST HOMECOMING 🤩 ITS WAS GRAMCHELLA 🎥 by @fredgmantiger 🗣Show out ladies!!!!!!! #Lookinlikehoney ・・・ @swacdancers_ @swacdancers_ @beyonce @beyonce #ODC #GRAMFAM #GramblingSt.#Orchesis +#worldfamed #Gramchella18 #grambling1901#gsuhomecoming2k18 #Grambling #gramfam
Feature photo by Carlton Hamlin
