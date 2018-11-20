Would B.I.G. Be Mad? Stevie J Opens Up About Marrying His Late Friend’s Ex

Stevie J & Faith Evans Open Up About Getting Married

A lot of people were giving Stevie J and Faith Evans major side-eye when they tied the knot earlier this year. Not only are they an odd pairing, Stevie used to produce for Faith’s late ex, the Notorious B.I.G…AND he’s also godfather to their only child together, Christopher Jordan Wallace, Jr.

On a new episode of Raq Rants, Raquel Harper asks Stevie J the question we all want to know:

“How do you think B.I.G would feel right now about y’all being married?”

According to Stevie and Faith, it’s not that big of a deal.

“I mean, listen, it’s 27 years later. I’m sure he’ll be happy that she’s happy.”

Faith chimed in, saying with a laugh…

“‘Cause I’m sure he would be doing whatever he do.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star insisted he’s focused on himself, Faith, and their blended family, period.

”I just make sure that she’s good and we’re good, long as me and her good and the kids good—between us, we have 10 children so that’s a lot.”

Harper also brought up Faith’s marriage to Todd Russaw, which Stevie wasn’t feeling at all.

“This is the JORDAN affair right here,” he said. “He had his turn, get the bum outta here!”

Head over to TMZ to watch the sneak peek.

