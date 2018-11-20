The Breakfast Club: Justine Skye Opens Up About Her Experience With Domestic Violence [Video]

Justine Skye Details Her Experience With Domestic Violence

Justine Skye has been opening up to the public recently about her experiences with domestic violence.

After revealing her story in her music video, “Build,” the songstress has been revealing more about her experiences and how she’s dealt with them following an abusive relationship. Most recently, Skye stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about what the experience taught her and why she chose to open up her experience to the public.

Check out her interview with The Breakfast Club below.