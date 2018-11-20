Sicko: Former Judge Arrested For Killing His Wife After Spending 9 Months In Prison For Assaulting Her

Former Ohio Judge Lance Mason was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in her home, just two years after he spend 9 months in prison for brutally assaulting her.

Cleveland.com reports:

Aisha Fraser Mason was fatally stabbed Saturday morning by her estranged husband at his home. Mason, 51, a member of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration, was arrested and taken to a hospital after he crashed into a police cruiser, sending an officer to the hospital, police said. Jackson fired Mason on Saturday after Mason’s arrest.

Back in 2014, Mason pleaded guilty to charges of domestic violence and attempted felonious assault for attacking his wife, Aisha. Police said Mason viciously choked, punched 20 times, slammed and even bit his wife in front of his two daughters. Aisha needed reconstructive surgery on her face and filed for divorce two days later.

A candlelight vigil will be held in her memory on Monday night at the school where she taught. Mason has not yet been charged.