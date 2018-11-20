Yuletide Greetings, You @#$$%: Peep The Trailer For A Kinder, Gentler Mouthy Merc ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ [Video]

Deadpool is coming home for the holidays.

The folks at Marvel (licensed by Fox) have decided to release a kinda-family-friendly version of The Merc with the mouth”. This Christmas we get something that absolutely nobody asked for, a PG-13 version of Deadpool in a film called Once Upon A Deadpool.

Thoughts? You here for it?

