Yuletide Greetings, You @#$$%: Peep The Trailer For A Kinder, Gentler Mouthy Merc ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Trailer
Deadpool is coming home for the holidays.
The folks at Marvel (licensed by Fox) have decided to release a kinda-family-friendly version of The Merc with the mouth”. This Christmas we get something that absolutely nobody asked for, a PG-13 version of Deadpool in a film called Once Upon A Deadpool.
Press play on the trailer.
Thoughts? You here for it?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.