At The Tender Age Of 60: Ice-T Tries His First-Ever Bagel And Cup Of Coffee [Video]

Ice T Tries His First-Ever Taste Of Coffee & A Bagel

It’s never too late to try something new, and Ice-T’s latest experience is serving as a reminder of just that.

After admitting earlier this month that he’d never eaten a bagel or drank coffee, the Law & Order: SVU star’s story came full circle as he shared footage of himself trying these breakfast staples on Twitter on Monday.

In the video posted to his Twitter page, the rap legend take a shot at what most think to be a fairly normal breakfast comprised of a bagel and some coffee, which were both conveniently provided by the folks at the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel.

“EXCLUSIVE I did it,” he wrote on Twitter. “Finally tried coffee and a bagel. For the #1st time in my life! What did I think? Watch the video to find out… Thanks to dating app @coffeembagel for introducing me to my first coffee and bagel. #CoffeeMeetsBagel #Ad”

For his first round of taste testing, Ice-T starts off with black coffee. After sipping the drink, he admits that the drink tastes like water.

“Okay, it’s not what I expected. It tastes like water, with another taste kicked in later,” he says in the video. “This is my first time, and I can pretty much tell you this will be the last time I’ll ever drink it, black coffee.”

After tasting the coffee, Ice-T follows things up with a bagel.

While taking his first bite into the bagel with cream cheese, Ice T offers his opinion, which appears to be a mixed one. “It’s not bad, it has a different consistency than a donut, but it’s not bad. That one bite, I feel like I just ate a loaf of bread,” he describes.

The man’s got some serious taste buds.

Check out the hilarious video of Ice-T trying a bagel and coffee for the first time below.