LHHHReunion Here’s What Happened When Moniece & Princess Finally Buried Their Beef

Moniece And Princess Love End Their Beef

During the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” reunion, the unthinkable happened; two stars who’ve had a longstanding feud called things off. Moniece and Princess Love shocked fans (and security) when they stood up to hug things out after YEAAARS of tension and threats.

If you can remember Moniece tried to toss a chair at Princess while she was pregnant because Ray J’s wife spoke on her “bad parenting skills.” Before that Moniece said that Ray’s sister Brandy was a surrogate for their (at the time unborn) seed and she previously told a story about smashing Ray J that took Princess over the edge.

“I can’t go to sleep without thinking about beating your a**. […]Be ready b**** cause I’m coming for you b****!” Princess previously told Hollywood Unlocked about her sworn enemy.

Now, however, things are allllll good between them and the mature reality stars ended their feud at the LHHH reunion. As the ladies stood up to hug each other, security rushed to the stage thinking that a brawl was about to go down.

Moniece: “To have no regard for an unborn life is not normal and I recognize that.” Princess Love: “I do accept your apology. I do wanna apologize for saying something about your son.” Moniece: “We’re nice. I’m sorry. Like genuinely, I mean that for real.”

Now THIS is GROWTH! 😢 Are you here for this NEW chapter of the Princess/Moniece saga? #LHHH #LHHReunion pic.twitter.com/nQKSXCaX8y — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) November 20, 2018

If you’re wondering why security was so scared about the ladies hugging, here’s a reminder of what happened between Zell Swag and Misster Ray last year.



Ooop!

We’re glad Moniece and Princess FINALLY moved on—see what Twitter thought about them burying their beef on the flip.