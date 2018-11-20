Florida Crazies: Extra Freaky Equestrian Enthusiast Popped For Piping Down Miniature Horse

Florida Man Arrested For Sex With Mini Horse

Florida. Smh.

21-year-old Nicholas Sardo of Citra, Florida was arrested after having sex with a miniature horse four times in one week.

According to Action News Jax Sardo is said to have mounted his four-legged thottie in a pasture on his family’s property and given her the type of ride that she just isn’t used to.

No word on if the horse, named Jackie G, was injured during sex, but Sardo reportedly told the police that he wore a condom to avoid contracting a disease. So ol’ freaky Nick is nasty, but health conscious. Great.

What the hell is WRONG with people in this state????