Classic In The Making: Meagan Good & Michael Ealy Fend Off Psychotic White Neighbor In ‘The Intruder’ Trailer [Video]

In the trailer for the upcoming movie The Intruder, Dennis Quaid won’t let a Black couple live their best life.

He plays a psycho-stalker-killer who just passed off his house to a loving couple (Meagan Good and Michael Ely). However, because of circumstances yet to be known, Quaid can’t seem to give up his newly sold property…emotionally that is.

Did we mention that this house is in the middle of a desolate forest?

Smh, come on Black people.

We should know better.

Watch the trailer for The Intruder above, then let us know if you’ll be paying for a ticket…or you’ll pass.