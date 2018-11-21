Cat Hair Cuisine: Funniest Office Potluck Tweets (Thanksgiving Edition)

This is why you can’t everyone’s food at the potluck 🤔😳🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/twEdTEdtUo — Jasmine T (@SimpliiJCT) November 21, 2018

Hilarious Office Potluck Tweets

It’s that wonderful time of year where coworkers you hate bring nasty, unseasoned or cat hair-sprinkled dishes to share with the office and ruin your holiday so it’s only right that we give you the funniest (and pettiest) office potluck tweets for your day-before-Thanksgiving cackles.

me: i'm not going to participate in the office potluck since i didn't bring anything Also me: pic.twitter.com/Ywuudi1KPk — ⚯͛ DreadDeadRedemption…. △⃒⃘ (@DrDreddyMurphy) November 16, 2018

Peep all the funniest Thanksgiving potluck tweets on the flip.