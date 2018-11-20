Beggin’ For Bucks: Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Is Denying Their Daughter A Luxury Lifestyle 

Another day, another public child support battle starring Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian recently claimed that due to economic troubles with his business, he can no longer afford to give Chyna $20,000 a month in child support payments for their 2-year old daughter Dream.

But Chyna was not pleased. The former model and reality star took to social media to respond to Rob’s claims, ranting,

“So’ my children aren’t Supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha? As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve…..Wow!!!”

Judging by her recent lucrative, yet ridiculous, venture with skin lightening products going for $250 a pop, Chyna is probably making more money right now than both her baby daddies. But even that probably wouldn’t stop her from collecting their coins.