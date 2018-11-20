Elderly Bangers: Porsha Williams’ Mom Is Extra THICK With A Slim Waist…But Was She KNIFED Up?

Diane Williams Stunts With Her Banging BAWDY

Porsha’s mother Diane Williams has everyone talking about her figure after she was seen on TV with her daughter — Diane STOLE the seen! The elderly stunner was wearing a body-hugging black dress and laid on her side, really showing over her slim waist and curves when she appeared on “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” this past Sunday.

Fast forward to the 01:41 mark to see her body on camera.

She looks good, right? But, it is all natural? Folks have been speculating that Ms. Diane has had her banging bawdy knifed up and we have the answer for you on the next page.

Knifed-up or nah? Hit the flip to find out…