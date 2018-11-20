#TamaraONeal Black Doctor Killed In Chicago Hospital Shooting Remembered As Mentor With ‘Heart Of Gold’
Dr. Tamara O’Neal Killed In Mercy Hospital Shooting
Dr. Tamara O’Neal is being remembered in the wake of the tragic Mercy Hospital shooting.
O’Neal was gunned down Monday by her ex-fiance Juan Lopez who opened fire on her outside of the hospital where she worked. As previously reported O’Neal and Lopez were involved in a verbal altercation before Lopez opened fire on O’Neal and then on officers responding to the scene. Officer Samuel Jimenez was killed in the gunfire as well as a pharmacy resident coming off of an elevator identified as 25-year- old Dayna Less.
O’Neal is being remembered by friends and family as someone with a “heart of gold.”
“She’s one of the sweetest nieces that I have,” O’Neal’s aunt, Delores Davis said to NBC Chicago. “She was also dedicated to her church. O’Neal, an emergency room doctor at the hospital, was described as “a sweetheart” who “had a heart of gold.”
NewsOne is pointing out that the shooting shines a spotlight on the disproportionately higher rate that Black women die from domestic abuse. They add that black women have the highest death rate from domestic violence incidents, according to a 2017 report from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
We previously reported that ex-Judge Lance Mason was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his estranged wife Aisha Fraser Mason. He previously served 9-months in prison for assaulting her.
SMH, these cases are so sad. Our sincere condolences to the families of Dr. O’Neal and Aisha Fraser Mason.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.