The Rewind Episode 17

On the latest episode of “The Rewind” hosts Landon and DJ Franchise talk

Thanksgiving binge-watching and holiday music.

Just before Turkey Day the guys give you their picks for shows to binge watch during your Thanksgiving break. Landon’s pick? “Orange Is The New Black” because the final season, season 7, is coming up next year.

“Season 7’s gonna drop next year and it’s gonna be the final season, it’s gonna be too late if you don’t catch up now,” said Landon.

As for DJ Franchise, he suggests “Game of Thrones” because of the fire from Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons that could help cook Thanksgiving dinner.

“I need the fire, how we supposed to cook the turkey if we don’t got no fire!”

Check out the latest episode of The Rewind above!