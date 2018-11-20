White Wisdom: Ellen Pompeo Schools Her Mayonnaised Peers On How To Be An Ally [Video]

The entire World Wide Web is stanning Ellen Pompeo right now over her comments about diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

During a panel discussion for NET-A-PORTER’s “The Big Television Debate”, the Grey’s Anatomy star sat down with Gabrielle Union, Gina Rodriguez, Emma Roberts and revealed that she has no problem calling out the lack of color/ diversity wherever she is — including the NET-A-PORTER set where the panel was conducted.

“This day has been incredible, and there’s a ton of women in the room, but, I don’t see enough color. And I didn’t see enough color when I walked in the room today.”

As she continued on, Ellen got emotional when speaking on how Caucasian folks can be better allies.

“As Caucasian people, it’s our job. It’s our task, it’s our responsibility to make sure we speak up in every single room we walk into. It’s our job because we created the problem.”

Shout out to Ellen P. for keeping it G. Gabrielle Union’s face is a whole mood, too.