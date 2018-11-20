Its A Lifestyle: Saweetie Gives Advice On How To Look Like An ICY GIRL Every Single Day [Video]

Saweetie Gives LadyLike’s Freddie An ICY GIRL Makeover

Saweetie is known for her persona as an ICY GIRL. She’s always rocking an outfit that’s poppin’, from a matching sweat set to an evening gown with a fur on top.

With that being said, it’s only right that the Bay Area native gives some advice to other women on how to channel our inner ICY personas–and lucky for us, she already has.

Freddie from the series LadyLike met up with Saweetie, where she gave some style advice and a week-long makeover, choosing the iciest outfits for her to wear to work from Monday through Friday.

If you’re looking for some advice on how to channel your inner ICY GIRL, look no further.