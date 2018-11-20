Kiyomi Leslie Says She Miscarried Bow Wow’s Baby And Blames Stress From Social Media [Video]

Kiyomi Tears Up Talking About Miscarriage Earlier This Year

Kiyomi Leslie recently sat for an interview with DJ Small Eyez and reveals that she and Bow Wow lost a baby earlier this year. According to Kiyomi, she suffered a miscarriage after being three months pregnant. Devastated, Kiyomi blamed social media and the stress from impressing people.

“It was stressful for me because I felt like social media had so much to do with it, and I’m like [to Bow Wow] “these people don’t think I’m good enough for you.” I was stressed about people assuming things about me. But the doctos told me that wasn’t the case, that’s just what I felt in my heart.”

