Blame Bhad Babie: Iggy Azalea Eviscerates Wendy Williams For Saying THIS About Her Career

Iggy Azalea Disses Wendy Williams

Iggy Azalea just went IN on Wendy Williams in a very quickly posted and deleted rant. The aggy Australian was apparently none too pleased after fans pointed out that after her Bhad Babie run-in last week, Wendy had some not-so-nice yet pretty typical Wendy shade to throw her way.

“We haven’t heard from Iggy since “Fancy” so technically she’s [Bhad Babie] right,” said Wendy during her November 15 show. “Isn’t she from Australia? When did she develop a Blackcent? She probably bought that at the same place she bought her booty and her boobs. Oh puh-lease,” she added to her audience. “That is good coin well spent. She looks great! I think Iggy Azalea is beautiful, clap if you don’t think she’s beautiful. ” “Are you gay?” she asked an audience member who clapped. “You’re 28 [Iggy], you’re a grown woman, you have a fledgling career that nobody cares about. This “Catch Me Outside” girl is the next big thing. You should act unbothered by it all.”

It was probably the “fledgling career” comment that ticked Iggy off the most.

The “Fancy” rapper went alllll the way off on Wendy in tweets that blasted the talk show host’s looks.

“Imagine having to F*CK Wendy Williams,” wrote Iggy. “Like you gotta moan and put her titty in your mouth. Sometimes I disgust my own self. I guess I just feel like if you’re pushing 60 without ever having lived an entire year on this planet where we could deem you attractive let alone a serve with a voice that would make any d*** soft – you should keep it a whole lot cuter on certain commentary.”

So you’re BIG mad or lil mad?

What do YOU think about Iggy going off on Wendy???