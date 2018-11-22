Aubrey And The Three Migos Performance Photos From Their Final Tour Date In Atlanta

Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour Ends In Atlanta

This past weekend marked the final dates for the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour. Friday, Saturday and Sunday Drake and the Migos performed, along with opening act Roy Woods and Atlanta audiences were thrilled by the amazing dancers, performance props (hello yellow Ferrari) and surprise guests (including French Montana, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Future, Trey Songz and more). Bossip had a photographer in the house for Sunday night’s show.

Unfortunately we only had photo access for a few songs but we got some great images. Keep clicking for more performance pics!