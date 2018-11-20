Party Done: Drake And Future’s Magic City Birthday Celebration Shut Down By False Gunshot Report

Drake And Future’s Magic City Party Shut Down By Police

Drake performed the final show of his money-making’ “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” with the boys from the nawf side in Atlanta this past Sunday. Aubs hung out in the city for an extra day to shut down Magic City in honor of his BFF Future.

According to TMZ, Drake turned the legendary strip club into the invite-only “Future City” where ATL’s finest like Lil Yachty, Falcon’s baller Julio Jones, Jacquees, Pastor Troy, Casino, MJay The Great and 550 partied into the wee hours of the morning with 30 bottles of Hennessey and 30 bottles of Don Julio.

Additionally, Drake spent another $10,000 to have the club rebranded and renovated for the party. We can imagine the ladies who worked last night are happy as hell. Aubs literally backed up an armored truck to deliver and undisclosed SIX-FIGURE amount to make it rain on them hoes. What a time to be alive.

it was all fun and game and tiddays until the Atlanta police showed up at 3am saying there was a report of fighting and gunshots. They found no evidence of either but the party was clearly done.

Happy birthday, Nayvadius.