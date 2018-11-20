Un-Steal My Ring! Toni Braxton Pleas After ENORMOUS Engagement Rock Gets Swiped On Delta Flight

Toni Braxton’s Engagement Ring Stolen On Delta Flight

Toni Braxton must be devastated! After accidentally leaving a piece of her luggage behind on a Delta flight, some stole the precious jewels inside of her bag, including her HUGE engagement right given to her by Birdman. Toni tweeted at Delta, pleading with them to find the piece of luggage.

She wrote:

Hey @ Delta I left my LV train case on my flight from JFK to LAX on Tuesday. It’s been impossible to get any type of assistance from anyone in the company! Can someone let delta know I’m trying to get in contact w/them?I’ve tried to no avail pls help you’re my favorite airlines

https://twitter.com/tonibraxton/status/1064578143934193671

A day later, Toni let fans know her luggage was FOUND but someone had been inside of it and stolen her very expensive engagement rock.

Hey everyone, @delta located my LV Train Case! Yay! Unfortunately most of my jewelry items are missing…including MY ENGAGEMENT RING! Whoever BORROWED it…PLEEEASE return it!!!! I promise, no questions asked!

https://twitter.com/tonibraxton/status/1064934058487103489

How unfortunate! Toni is keeping the faith that the ring is returned and promises not to penalize the person for taking it. Do you think she has a chance to see her ring again? We hope she finds it soon!