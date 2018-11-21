It’s A Wrap: Robert DeNiro And Wife Grace Hightower Call It Quits After 21 Years Of Marriage

Robert DeNiro Splits From Wife Grace Hightower After 21 Years

After thirty years together, twenty years of matrimony, and two children, Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower are throwing in the towel on their marriage.

Page Six reports that the 75-year-old acting legend and his 63-year-old wife haven’t been making their typical public outings together. Instead, Robert has been popping up at honoree events and Hollywood elbow-rubbings solo.

“De Niro and Grace are breaking up. He’s been at a few things since the very end of the summer without her — and rumor has it they are done.”

Another source close to the couple further reveals that they aren’t even sleeping under the same roof anymore.

“They are not living together at this time.”

The couple is supposedly expected to make a formal announcement regarding their split in the coming weeks…but with this news leaking out, we’re guessing we’ll be seeing that statement sooner rather than later.

This isn’t the first time the couple split up over the course of their decades-long union. The two married in 1997, but separated just two years later in 1999. De Niro filed for divorce and the two became embroiled in a vicious custody battle over their then 1-year-old son Elliot, but eventually, things quieted down and they never went through with the divorce proceedings. The couple renewed their wedding vows in 2004.

The couple share two children, 20-year-old Elliot and 7-year-old Helen Grace. Since the divorce isn’t quite officially public yet, no word on what they custody agreement for their daughter will entail.

Damn, another Hollywood couple bites the dust. SMH.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images/John Lamparski/WireImage