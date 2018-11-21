Real Love: A History Of Kim Porter And Diddy’s Relationship

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

Diddy And Kim Porter’s Relationship History It’s been almost a week since Kim Porter tragically passed away at the age of 47. Porter is a model, businesswoman and inspiration for many, but she is also known for her long-standing relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The two have been intertwined for 24 years, going through relationships, breakups, children, reconciliation and love the whole time. Even though things didn’t work out in the long run romantically, they still became goals as parents, showing people how to make parenting work out when the relationship doesn’t work. How did they get to that point? Take a look at the history of their iconic relationship.

How They Met – In a 2009 interview with Essence, Diddy talked about the first time he saw her: ““The first time I saw her, she was at the studio with her ex-boyfriend (singer Al B. Sure, the father of Porter’s oldest child, Quincy, now 15),” says Combs, his face immediately brightening at the memory. “I wasn’t trying to holler at her or anything, but I was admiring her—her lips, her eyes, her mouth, her shape, her energy—and thinking, ‘I wish I had a girl like that.’”

In that same interview, it was revealed he was too nervous to say anything: Soon after, Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, hired Porter as a receptionist. “Puff was in love with her from the first time he saw her,” remembers Harrell. “You could tell from the way he looked at her.” Every morning when he showed up for work, Porter would give Combs a smile. But still he didn’t make a move. “She kind of made me nervous,” Combs says.

They started dating in 1994 and were inseparable, falling madly in love immediately.

They had their first child Christian, in 1998.

Then they had their first breakup when Diddy started going out with Jennifer Lopez. This put Kim in the spotlight. She would end up kicking Diddy out of his own home.

Still, the love was strong: “He was calling fifty, sixty times a day. Sometimes I wouldn’t even talk to him because I was so angry. I couldn’t be ‘nice Kim.’ I had to be, you know, that b***. Like, this is not going down.” They got back together in 2003, dating for years. Diddy declared that was the “most monogamous I’ve ever been.”

In 2006 they welcomed twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Still, they declared no desire to marry: “I know she deserves to get married, but I’m just not ready,” he said. “It’s not a reflection on how much I love Kim. It’s that I’m just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I’m finished with this step, I’ll move on to the next.”

However, things would fall apart again when it was revealed Diddy had another child at the same time. “I wanted to be dramatic. I wanted him to know I wasn’t breaking up with him for two weeks — or maybe leaving for two days. If I pack up everything — twins and all — it means I’m out! Puffy’s an action person, not a talk person. So I had to have an action. Telling him, ‘Babe, I’m leaving,’ was not gonna do it,’” she explained.