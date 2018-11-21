“So Sick” Of Rumors: Crystal Renay And Monyetta Shaw Clarify The Timeline Of Their Overlapping Relationships With Ne-Yo [Video]

Ne-Yo’s ex Monyetta Shaw joined the crooner and his wife Crystal Renay on The Real to clear up all the rumors surrounding Crystal “taking Monyetta’s man” when they got together a few years back.

Monyetta claims that the confusion popped up because she and their two children were still “living under the same roof” with Ne-Yo when he went public with Crystal, though he was on the road and rarely home.

Crystal believes it was due to Monyetta’s appearance on “Hollywood Exes” causing the public to believe her breakup with Ne-Yo was much fresher, and that Crystal was the other woman.

Did this explanation clear things up for you??

