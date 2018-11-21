Rapper Trouble Surprises His Mom With A House After Telling Her She’s Going To Meet Maxwell [Video]

Rapper Trouble Buys His Mom A House

Now THIS was a sweet goon gesture. Trap rapper Trouble who’s signed to Mike Will Made It’s Ear Drummer Records is knwn for songs like “Bussin” and “Kesha Dem” recently showed his softer side in a touching video. In it, he surprised his mother with a brand new house after telling her that she’d be going to meet her favorite artist; Maxwell.

“To erBody gettin money, got money or plan on gettin to it, NEVER forget who made sacrifices for you and Held u down & UP!” he captioned the video. “My Mama C did it all an im foreva grateful an proud to Be her son! I’d give the world if I could.”

He also revealed that the house cost 4 Patek watches. Patek Philippe watches can range in price from $17,000 to $200,000.

Trouble’s video caught the eye of Maxwell himself who told Trouble he’d gladly welcome them both to the final date of his tour.

Now that’s sweet! We love to see artists giving back to their families, earlier this week Cardi B said it was the “happiest day of her life” when she bought her mom a house.

What do YOU think about Trouble buying his mom a house???