OVOverboard: THE PETTIEST Reactions To Drake Fans Getting Stomped Out At The Pusha T Show While Trying To Enact Waffle-Flavored Revenge

Internet Clowns Drake Fans Who Get Stomped Out

Chaos ensued in Toronto Tuesday night when Pusha T held a concert. In case you haven’t heard, a few men tried to derail Pusha’s performance in the most ignorant ways possible. First, they decided to toss a ton of water on him like they were at a foam party. Then they tried to jump the railing and attack (?) King Push. The results? They got stomped the f*** out.

Just moments later, the rapper took the stage to laugh it off and blame Drake, claiming he paid the would-be stage stormers. He was probably joking, but that didn’t stop the supposed Drake fanatics from getting clowned all the way to hell and back for their attempts at a beat down.

Peep the pure comedy that ensued and the pettiness that came from all of this.