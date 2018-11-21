True Or False? Did Pusha T Get 6ix-Stomped By Disgruntled Drake Fans At His Toronto Show?

Scuffle Breaks Out Onstage At Pusha T’s Toronto Show

Has Pusha T finally felt the retaliatory wrath of the 6ixGod and his minions?

A snippet of a video surfaced online earlier tonight claiming that fans rushed the stage and attacked Pusha T mid-performance at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall. In it, you can see several people on stage at the venue, stomping and punching one man in the middle — presumably Push — while music continues to play:

As it turns out, that wasn’t exactly true. Pusha was indeed “attacked” in a sense, but it made a pretty anticlimactic impact, to say the least.

It seems that, for some unknown reason, a fan got close to the stage and began to spray copious amounts of beer at the performer. Despite the way things looked from that early clip, Push came out completely unscathed, although a little damp from the impromptu beer shower. The rapper managed to scoot to the side of the stage before this wild concert goer rushed the stage and was quickly dispatched by security and enraged crew members. Here’s a full view of what actually took place:

And another angle:

It certainly seemed like this random had some sort of ax to grind with Push, but it’s not clear who this guy is or what his game plan really was.

Either way, the rapper came back on stage and even performed a few more songs before the venue finally shut things down once and for all. Now that’s some professionalism if ever we’ve seen it.

Why do you think fans were coming for Push like this??

@JustInMyView