Here’s What Shamari DeVoe Thinks About Cynthia Bailey Blasting Her ‘Dated’ Duds On #RHOA

Shamari DeVoe Speaks On Her RHOA Debut & Cynthia Bailey Shade

Shamari DeVoe is speaking out on her big debut on “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.” As previously reported some fans were peeved when they saw that the RHOA newbie’s New Edition hubby Ronnie DeVoe was offering advice to Kandi.

Not only that, they took issue with Shamari comparing her group Blaque to Xscape.

Shamari’s now speaking on her first episode with the shady ATL ladies and revealing her first impressions.

“I have to say that my first impression of the ladies was, “OK! Boss girls coming out to support another boss girl!” said Shamari in her RHOA blog. “I was really happy that they all took time out of their busy evening to come to support my Blaque performance at ATL Live on the Park. NeNe especially, given what Gregg is going through. Everyone seemed really genuine and engaged and they definitely grooved to our classic songs like “Bring It All To Me”! They gave me some really great compliments on the performance and some positive constructive criticism as well. It was definitely nothing but positive vibes coming from all of them that evening.”

She added however that she wasn’t really feeling Cynthia Bailey’s shade towards her wardrobe. Cynthia shadily said that Shamari’s Blaque performance outfit looked “dated.”

“I did side-eye Cynthia’s comment about Blaque’s look and hair being “dated” when everyone knows that ’90s looks are coming back full circle…I think she should respect Blaque’s “dated” look just like we respect her “veteran walk.”

Ooop!

Do YOU see a problem with Shamari’s fashion choices???

