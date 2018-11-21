Pulling Teeth: Mom Is Busted For Driving With Son On Hood Of Car After He Refused To See Dentist

She Basically Turned Herself In By Driving To The Police

One Pennsylvania mom was trying to get her 12-year-old son to the dentist and broke all the laws in the process.

According to the New York Daily News, Shaurice Jones was busted for driving with her son attached to the hood of her car after he refused to visit his dentist.

According to an affidavit, Jones and her son arrived at the dental office in Bethlehem Township on Wednesday and the kid wouldn’t go inside. He was so distraught, he proceeded to “climb on to the hood” of Jones’ car.

This is when Jones got inside the vehicle and drove two miles to a nearby police department, according to authorities. “She said she didn’t know what to do,” said Sgt. Shaun Powell of the Bethlehem Township Police Department. “She wanted police assistance. Instead of calling 911 she decided to drive to the police department.”

Jones admitted to the cops that she drove with her son on her hood and to make things worse, she used the main roadway in an industrial park “heavily traveled by tractor trailers,” police say.

The speed limit on this road is 40 mph.

Jones was arrested on Monday and charged of child endangerment, a felony, and reckless endangerment. She was released on $1,000 bail.